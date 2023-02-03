FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start on Saturday; Milder by Sunday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be a cold start to the weekend. The wind will gradually diminish overnight, but the temperature will continue to dip into the 20s to low 30s by dawn. We’ll enjoy sunshine on Saturday morning before thin clouds stream in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s - still a few degrees below normal.

It will be chilly, but not as cold, Saturday night. Expect 40s in the evening and 30s at dawn on Sunday. Patchy frost is possible in west Georgia and in the mountains. Clouds will give way to partly sunny skies Sunday afternoon. It will be milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We have an early-spring preview at the start of next week. Highs will be in the mid 60s with nice, dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday. There is a low risk of showers on Wednesday as it reaches the mid to upper 60s.

We have a First Alert for some time between late Wednesday and late Thursday when a front brings showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms. We’ll continue to work on the exact timing of the rain threat over the next few days.

