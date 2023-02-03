First Alert Forecast: Cold, sunny, and breezy Friday on the way

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The rain is out, but cold air is moving in.

Expect skies to clear through the morning leaving us with lots of sunshine to round out the week.

Temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s today, but with winds gusting upwards of 25 mph, it will feel more like the 30s for much of the day.

The weekend will kick off very cold, with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday afternoon will feature tons of sun and highs in the low 50s.

We will stay dry with temperatures gradually warming each day through next Wednesday. Expect 60s to return by Monday with highs near 70 mid week. Enjoy it!

Our next rain chance doesn’t return until Thursday, but there is still some fine-tuning to do when it comes to timing and coverage.

