FIRST ALERT: Rain moves out early Friday, chilly air follows

First Alert: Rain ends early Friday; Cold start to the weekend
By Fred Campagna
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A First Alert for rain continues tonight. Rain will be heavy at times through most of the night before moving out of north Georgia between 4-9 am from west to east. It will likely be mainly dry for the morning commute in the Atlanta Metro area. The temperature will dip into the 30s by dawn. A few flurries are possible in the mountains early in the day.

You can expect increasing sunshine and a fresh breeze through Friday morning. The temperature will inch up into the upper 30s to low 40s by noon, and it will feel colder with a 15-25 mph breeze. Friday afternoon looks chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s as the wind stays active.

If you’re heading out Friday night, bundle up as the temperature dips through the 30s into the upper 20s to near 30 by dawn on Saturday. The wind chill late Friday evening will be in the 20s. After a very cold start on Saturday, the temperature will rise through the 30s and 40s into the low 50s by mid to late afternoon.

It does not look quite as cold Saturday night, but it will not be mild, either. Look for lows in the low to mid 30s on Sunday morning. The temperature will bounce into the mid to upper 50s on Sunday afternoon.

We have a nice stretch of weather early next week. Highs will be in the 60s Monday through Wednesday. It will be dry Monday and Tuesday, and a few showers are possible on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

