Georgia State Senators introduce legislation banning TikTok from state devices

(MGN image)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State Senators have introduced legislation that would make Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order banning TikTok from state devices into law.

Senator Jason Anavitarte (R-District 31) made good on a promise he made in December 2022. In December, he released a statement calling TikTok “a national security threat that has no place in Georgia.”

The bill would prevent state employees or students from installing TikTok on “any electronic device, including any system, computer, mobile device, cell phone, or other technological equipment capable of internet connectivity, that is owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by a state agency and used for state business. It does not name TikTok specifically, but rather bans any social network run by “scrutinized companies.” “Scrutinized companies” mean any social network owned by foreign governments or operated in foreign countries.

“Other technological equipment capable of internet connectivity” is a broad term that very well could encompass wifi networks on school or university grounds.

The bill carves out exceptions for “law enforcement purposes, cybersecurity research and 81 development, judicial proceedings, or legislative proceedings.”

