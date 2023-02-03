Georgia tornado victims can apply for FEMA assistance until March 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Renters, students, and homeowners with tornado damage in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

According to a release, the initial rental grant is for a one or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

The deadline to apply to FEMA is March 20, 2023.

Residents whose homes were damaged by the Jan.12 disaster can also qualify for Federal grants that can help pay for temporary housing.

