Hartsfield-Jackson launching ‘ATL Apprenticeship Program’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is launching an apprenticeship program aimed at “[addressing] the gap of skilled tradespeople in Airport operations.”

The airport is collaborating with the Georgia Department of Labor, Atlanta Technical College, and the Technical College System of Georgia on the program.

The program is open to “selected job seekers, current employees and high school student participants” and is paid.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will hold a press conference launching the program Feb. 6. He will be joined by officials from Atlanta Public Schools and the collaborators on the program.

