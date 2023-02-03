Henry County police search for suspect accused of armed robbery
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road.
According to police, on Jan 26, the suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.
Anyone with information should contact the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.
