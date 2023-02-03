Henry County police search for suspect accused of armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road.

According to police, on Jan 26, the suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

