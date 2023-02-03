Black History Month
Henry County police search for suspect accused of armed robbery

armed robbery suspect in Henry County
armed robbery suspect in Henry County(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road.

According to police, on Jan 26, the suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

