INTERVIEW: Artist showcases work for Black History Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mosaic artist, educator, and humanitarian Jim Hill will be exhibited at his month-long show titled ‘Born To Be’ at Mason Fine Art in Atlanta in honor of Black History Month.

Works displayed will include pieces created during the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, as well as his newest collection ‘A Piece Of Life’ comprised of large-scale mosaic portraits of iconic Civil Rights leaders.

Hill’s family could not afford paint when he was a child growing up in New York City, so torn bits of paper became his chosen medium of expression.

“Jim was honored by the United Nations for his, anti-Apartheid poster. He won first place in the prestigious Weeksville Art Contest and was feted and praised by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity for his dedication to expanding educational and career opportunities for young people in the advertising community,” according to Jim Hill’s website.

