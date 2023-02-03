INTERVIEW: Free pet adoptions during February at Lifeline Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lifeline Animal Project, the organization that manages the Fulton and Dekalb County shelters is celebrating 21 years of saving animals’ lives.

During the month of February, adoption fees are being waived which will include spay and neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines.

The DeKalb County Animal Services shelter was built in 2017 to house approximately 450 dogs at full capacity., according to its website.

According to a news release, largely due to economic and housing factors, pet adoptions are down 31% over this time last year.

DeKalb’s shelter no longer has room to humanely house dogs, nor space for incoming pets in need.

About Lifeline Animal Project:

A nonprofit founded in 2002, LifeLine Animal Project provides lifesaving solutions to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals in county shelters. LifeLine manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, where it has sustained no-kill levels, and operates two LifeLine Spay & Neuter Clinics. LifeLine provides services to over 40,000 animals annually and has performed 182,000 free and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries to date, including 58,000 stray/feral cats through its Community Cat program, metro Atlanta’s first and largest trap-neuter-return assistance program. LifeLine’s community outreach improves the quality of life for animals in the community and helps prevent pet overpopulation. LifeLine’s Community Animal Center features an adoption center and a full-service, low-cost veterinary clinic to help make pet care accessible to all. In the last twenty years, LifeLine has helped over 350,000 animals. For more information, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org or follow LifeLine on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.