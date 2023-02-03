Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

LaGrange police investigating multiple shootings

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LaGrange police are investigating multiple seemingly unrelated shootings that occurred late Wednesday and Thursday.

Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 1 and found a teenager being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. 17-year-old Eric Colton said he was walking down Daniel Street when he heard gunshots and was hit in the back. He was taken to the hospital by a family member.

At 11:15 p.m. the same night, officers responded to 120 Dix St. after shots were reportedly fired into a home. 31-year-old Darius Mosley said he heard gunshots outside the home. He discovered that a bullet had been fired into his house.

Officers responded to 911 Houston St. Feb. 2 in reference to two 911 calls. 60-year-old Robert Carver said that a bullet had been fired into his house and through his TV before coming to a stop in his couch.

No persons of interest have been named in the shootings.

anyone with information should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The activist was killed as authorities cleared a group of protesters from the site of a planned...
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
Before (left) and after (right)
DeKalb County removes debris from blighted area
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2
Investigators say they found a cache of guns and ammunition in the high-rise apartment of a...
Police now say no evidence of planned big Hollywood shooting