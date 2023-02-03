LaGrange police investigating multiple shootings

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LaGrange police are investigating multiple seemingly unrelated shootings that occurred late Wednesday and Thursday.

Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 1 and found a teenager being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. 17-year-old Eric Colton said he was walking down Daniel Street when he heard gunshots and was hit in the back. He was taken to the hospital by a family member.

At 11:15 p.m. the same night, officers responded to 120 Dix St. after shots were reportedly fired into a home. 31-year-old Darius Mosley said he heard gunshots outside the home. He discovered that a bullet had been fired into his house.

Officers responded to 911 Houston St. Feb. 2 in reference to two 911 calls. 60-year-old Robert Carver said that a bullet had been fired into his house and through his TV before coming to a stop in his couch.

No persons of interest have been named in the shootings.

anyone with information should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.