Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant.

The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles.

The following were seized:

11 firearms, including four rifles, a shotgun and six handguns. One of the rifles was stolen out of Atlanta and one of the handguns was stolen out of Clayton County.

10.6 pounds of marijuana and two pounds and 14 ounces of edibles.

42 grams of cocaine

10 grams of percocet

Three stolen vehicles. A Dodge 3500 Dually pickup truck stolen out of McDonough, a Dodge Charger Scat Pack stolen out of Douglasville and a Chevrolet Corvette stolen out of Atlanta.

$564

a bullet-resistant vest

A man was found at the location and taken into custody without incident. He had 13 felony warrants and one misdemeanor served against him.

