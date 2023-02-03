Black History Month
Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton

The results of a search warrant in South Fulton.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant.

The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles.

The following were seized:

  • 11 firearms, including four rifles, a shotgun and six handguns. One of the rifles was stolen out of Atlanta and one of the handguns was stolen out of Clayton County.
  • 10.6 pounds of marijuana and two pounds and 14 ounces of edibles.
  • 42 grams of cocaine
  • 10 grams of percocet
  • Three stolen vehicles. A Dodge 3500 Dually pickup truck stolen out of McDonough, a Dodge Charger Scat Pack stolen out of Douglasville and a Chevrolet Corvette stolen out of Atlanta.
  • $564
  • a bullet-resistant vest

A man was found at the location and taken into custody without incident. He had 13 felony warrants and one misdemeanor served against him.

