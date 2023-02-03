Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant.
The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles.
The following were seized:
- 11 firearms, including four rifles, a shotgun and six handguns. One of the rifles was stolen out of Atlanta and one of the handguns was stolen out of Clayton County.
- 10.6 pounds of marijuana and two pounds and 14 ounces of edibles.
- 42 grams of cocaine
- 10 grams of percocet
- Three stolen vehicles. A Dodge 3500 Dually pickup truck stolen out of McDonough, a Dodge Charger Scat Pack stolen out of Douglasville and a Chevrolet Corvette stolen out of Atlanta.
- $564
- a bullet-resistant vest
A man was found at the location and taken into custody without incident. He had 13 felony warrants and one misdemeanor served against him.
