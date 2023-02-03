Man arrested after making terroristic threats at gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after making terroristic threats at a gas station on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The man walked into the Exxon on Ashford Dunwoody Road Thursday evening, grabbed a lighter and Redbull and threatened to burn the gas station down. He then walked to a gas pump and began pouring gasoline on paper.

Officers took him into custody before he could make good on his threat.

The man has been charged with terroristic threats and providing a false name to officers.

