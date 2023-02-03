Man arrested in November murder of Decatur woman, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Decatur woman.

Authorities said 23-year-old Nakia Dunta Dorsey, was taken into custody without incident Friday on arrest warrants for Malice Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault in November 2022.

According to the warrants, Mr. Dorsey caused the death of Jayne Salazar-Chavez at her home in Decatur when he allegedly shot several times into a vehicle where she was a passenger along with Brandon Lee Wilson.

Officials reported that both were engaged in an argument inside the vehicle when the suspect later identified as Mr. Dorsey began shooting at the vehicle. Mr. Wilson and Ms. Salazar-Chavez were shot several times.

The victim was found deceased inside the vehicle at a nearby gas station. Mr. Dorsey was located and arrested at an apartment complex on Mt. Zion Road in Morrow, Georgia, and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

