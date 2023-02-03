Black History Month
Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2.

The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.

Further circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

