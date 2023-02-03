MARTA CEO and Atlanta’s mayor address the agency’s money troubles and revised expansion list

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a ride on Atlanta’s public transportation system Friday to promote National Transit Equity Day, Mayor Andre Dickens and MARTA’s CEO addressed concerns about the agency’s $1-billion shortfall and revised projects list.

MARTA blames money troubles as it narrows down a once list of 17 to seven.

“The other projects are very much in our consideration, but in terms of priorities, and moving forward quickly it’s clear that collectively we’re working on getting get to the point where we can publicize this list and get the community behind us and start working towards that,” said Collie Greenwood, MARTA CEO.

Greenwood said he anticipates his agency, and the city will release its revised list in three to four weeks. Mayor Dickens says the east west streetcar expansion is one of his key priorities.

“I want see the streetcar expanded through Auburn and onto the Beltline and over to Ponce City Market as our first leg onto the Beltline and then we keep going from there,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Voters in 2016 approved a sales tax hike to fund the agency’s $2.7 billion More MARTA expansion. Propel-ATL, a public transportation advocacy nonprofit points out progress on those projects, including the rollout of new streetcars and rapid bus lines have been slow going. They say MARTA riders should have a seat at the table.

“We think the level of input that Marta would get for changing a bus route is at least the level of input that they should get when changing up a major project list that is potentially transformative for a region,” said Rebecca Serna of Propel ATL.

Serna also questions if the agency is being transparent.

“There’s no opportunity for community involvement as the current process has been outlined. So that’s something we’re concerned about,” said Serna.

Mayor Dickens said MARTA and the city need to be honest about what projects they can and cannot deliver. He says he wants to see projects that can be finished on budget and in a timely fashion.

