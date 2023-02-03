Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Microsoft is halting its plans to development a massive campus in west Atlanta’s Grove Park community.

The tech giant was planning to use the 90-acre parcel of land at the westside quarry yards for their new Atlanta campus.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company’s plans to pause the Grove Park development with Atlanta News First.

Last month, Microsoft announced it was cutting 10,000 workers - almost 5% of its workforce - joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions.

In a Jan. 18, 2023, regulatory filing, the company said the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.” The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

“As part of this effort, Microsoft has made the decision to pause the planning process for our 90-acre project on the west side of Atlanta,” the company said. “The land is not for sale, and we still aim to set aside a quarter of the 90 acres for community needs. We intend to reengage in planning efforts when expansion is warranted.”

Microsoft’s plans to add two regional data centers - one in Douglasville and another in East Point - are unaffected by its plans to pause the Grove Park development.

Microsoft had been partnering with the local architectural firm Cooper Carry, APD Urban Planning and Management, Transsolar and Noell Consulting Group. Microsoft was also developing a community advisory group to work with its planning team that included the Center Hill Neighborhood Association; the Grove Park Community Church; the Grove Park Foundation; the Grove Park Neighborhood Association; the Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights Neighborhood; and the Historic Howell Station Neighborhood Association, among other community groups.

