Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind.

When it comes to tenant’s rights, legal experts said Georgia law is clear about the landlord’s responsibility to make necessary repairs, and they must complete the repairs promptly. Unfortunately, Georgia law does not give an exact time frame.

J.D. Ortega, a remediation specialist with No Mold Atlanta, who said if water-damaged items aren’t removed, mold will grow in less than three days.

“The thing about mold is that mold will continue to grow as long as the humidity is over 55 percent, and it will keep looking for a food source to grow on,” he said. “Mold doesn’t ever retract itself. It doesn’t ever go backward. It’s always going forward, or it’s in a dormant state, so it doesn’t die.”

If a tenant believes an apartment or rental property is no longer habitable, they may have grounds to break their lease, but they should always consult an attorney first.

Tenants should consider hiring a mold remediation specialist for testing and should document everything with pictures and videos.

Tenants should keep all communication with property managers or landlords in writing, preferably by email, and provide a deadline for the necessary repairs.

Tenant’s rights attorneys at Atlanta Legal Aid say the one thing tenants should never do is withhold rent because it will most likely lead to eviction.

For more information, read the Georgia Department of Community Affair’s Landlord Tenant Handbook.

