Out and About in the ATL | Feb. 3-5, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

FRIDAY

Head to the Lawrenceville Arts Center to see “Kim’s Convenience” through Feb. 19. The comedic play centers around a Korean-Canadian family living in an up-and-coming neighborhood in Toronto. The play is the basis for the Netflix series by the same name. Performances through Feb. 19.

Red’s Beer Garden is celebrating its 3 year anniversary with Red’s Three-Year Bottle Share. For $40 per person, beer lovers will be able to sample six to eight rare brews including sour, dark and Belgian offerings handpicked by go-to beer aficionado Kristen “Red” Sumpter. Beer experts will also be on hand.

The award-winning “Duke Ellington’s Cat” has returned to the stage at the Center for Puppetry Arts for the first time since 2008. It’s a lyrical look at the life and times of one of America’s musical giants, Duke Ellington. Performances through March 12.

Head to the Park Bench at The Battery at Truist Park every Friday night at 9 p.m. for the Rockin’ Vegas-Style Piano Show. Table reservations available.

SATURDAY

BlazeSports is hosting the 7th annual Big Peach Slam Jam Wheelchair Basketball Tournament this weekend at LakePoint Sports Complex. The event hosts 31 basketball teams from around the country. For the first time, there will be a women’s division with 3 teams.

Lenox Square is hosting Brick Factor 2023, a unique live competition where contestants participate in timed freestyle builds in an elimination-style competition. It’s happening at Macy’s Court.

The Australian country duo Seaforth, known for infectious melodies and breezy lyrics, are performing in the Music Room at Smith’s Olde Bar.

SUNDAY

Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center. This month’s theme is pre-1998 classic Ford and Fiats. This event will showcase more than 1K exceptional vehicles.

The World of Coca-Cola is offering a Friends and Family Four-Pack deal through Feb. 12. Guests can purchase 4 general admission tickets for $50 total, which is a savings of $26. Limits may aply. Offer expires Feb. 12.

The Voice to the Voiceless Gallery at the Center for Civil and Human Rights is featuring the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection until Juneteenth 2023. The exhibit features the personal papers of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.

