Person arrested after hitting officer with car on Forsyth Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested after hitting an officer with a car on Forsyth Street in Atlanta.

An officer received reports of an assault occurring at 215 Forsyth St. SW around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2. When the officer tried to arrest the person, they got into a car and reversed, hitting the officer. They then drove away.

Other officers located the car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW around I-20 and pit-maneuvered the car. The individual was taken to Grady “as a precaution” before being arrested. The officer hit did not have any injuries.

