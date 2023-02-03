All lanes back open on I-285 East at Roswell Road following crash investigation
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open on I-285 East at Roswell Road in Fulton County following a crash investigation Friday morning.
According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and shut down all but one eastbound lane for hours.
All lanes reopened around 8 a.m.
The crash is under investigation.
