All lanes back open on I-285 East at Roswell Road following crash investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open on I-285 East at Roswell Road in Fulton County following a crash investigation Friday morning.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and shut down all but one eastbound lane for hours.

All lanes reopened around 8 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-285 east at Roswell Road in Fulton Co. Live updates continue on @ATLNewsFirst & @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/D4m0LPGQ1y — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) February 3, 2023

UPDATE: They're loading the tractor trailer on wrecker on I-285 east past Roswell Rd. in Fulton Co. Major delays continue. Live updates on @ATLNewsFirst & @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/qaMEDNwI4p — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) February 3, 2023

I-285 East @ Roswell Rd has one lane open due to traffic accident investigation. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/x94Y5kYpMG — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) February 3, 2023

Sandy Springs Police Traffic Alert - I-285 (East), East of Roswell Road with four lanes shut down due to a Motor Vehicle Accident involving a tractor trailer. Currently, Lane 5 (far right lane) is open. pic.twitter.com/thPNbbogx1 — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) February 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.