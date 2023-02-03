Black History Month
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight talks LeBron, Deion and Georgia Tech

Watch ANF+ Sports Tonight on our website, Facebook, Youtube or OTT platforms!(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. When will Lebron set the NBA scoring record? Can Coach Prime make a dent in the Georgia recruiting rankings at Colorado? Does anyone care about the Pro Bowl?

