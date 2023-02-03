Xernona Clayton promotes black excellence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During Black History Month we celebrate 92-year-old Xernona Clayton as the First black person in the south to have a regularly scheduled talk show and founder of the Trumpet Awards.

She began her career working with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference working along with assigned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. This influenced her media career speaking focused on segregated schools.

She had a 30-year career in television and continues to do the work to promote black excellence.

