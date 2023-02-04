Second suspect arrested in connection to fatal Decatur nightclub shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 26-year-old security guard dead outside a Decatur nightclub in October.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials say 23-year-old Lithonia man Dion Watkins was taken into custody on arrest warrants for malice murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting of 30-year-old Erik McKenzie of Lithonia.

McKenzie was shot after a dispute inside the Cosmopolitan Primer Lounge in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road in Decatur, police said.

The DeKalb County Police Department says officers responded to the Cosmopolitan Primer Lounge in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road in Decatur after reports of two people shot. Officials say it appears there was a dispute inside the club and when everyone was told to exit the location, an individual went outside and began firing shots in the parking lot, striking two security guards, including McKenzie.

According to the arrest warrants, Watkins and 26-year-old Quincy Tyler Walker of McDonough, fatally shot McKenzie after a fight broke out. Walker was arrested in November 2022 and remains in custody on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Officials say Watkins is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

