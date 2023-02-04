45-year-old man charged for ‘contraband drop’ at DeKalb County Jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 45-year-old Powder Springs man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting a ‘contraband drop’ to fellow DeKalb County jail inmates.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff’s office officials, Michael Anthony Dixon was found on the premises of the DeKalb County Jail on Memorial Drive attempting to provide illegal contraband to inmates. Officials say the “Eyes in the Sky” operation was used to catch Dixon in the act.

“Our “Eyes in the Sky” operation continues to be effective this year, as we foil attempts by inmates and their co-conspirators on the outside to get illegal and potentially dangerous items inside the jail,” says Chief Deputy Randy Akies. “The safety of the intended recipients and others in our custody and on our staff is threatened by this practice, and Sheriff Maddox has made it clear that it will not be tolerated. Offenders will be prosecuted within the full extent of the law.”

Dixon was detained by a sheriff’s deputy outside of the facility while leaving the guard line area near the jail lobby. Officials say he was found with “a box cutter” in his possession and a white bag was later found hidden in a nearby bush.

Officials say the bag contained a variety of contraband items police believe Dixon was attempting to bring into an inmate cell through a broken window in a “contraband drop.” Among the items confiscated by police were: “Marijuana, Cocaine, loose tobacco, packs of cigarettes and lighters, cell phones and chargers/cords, jewelry, ear pods, Hex keys, and glue gel. Also in the bag were sweets and cooked chicken wings.”

Dixon faces crossing the state and county guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and criminal trespass charges.

