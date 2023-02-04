5K boxes of food to be distributed in metro Atlanta for families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday.

Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially in the current economy.

“With grocery costs up nearly 15%, many DeKalb County residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.” Along with a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters, residents will receive one 20-pound box of food that will contain fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs. Additionally, residents will receive cookies, fruit juice boxes, and cereal.

The distribution began at 9 a.m.

The distribution events are scheduled at several locations including:

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church – 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

