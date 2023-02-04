Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Bill in Georgia Senate could limit transgender students’ expression

Transgender flag
Transgender flag(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill in the Georgia Senate could put limits on transgender students’ expression in school.

Senate Bill 88, referred to as the “Parents and Children Protection Act of 2023,” would prevent schools from teaching a child if they are dressed in a “sexually provocative manner, applying current community standards.” The bill does not define community standards.

It also restricts schools from teaching children about gender identities “other than their biological sex” without the express written consent of the child’s guardians, or from referring to the child by a name other than the name on their birth certificate.

Violation of the bill would lead to the government cutting funds from the school.

The bill’s primary sponsors are Sens. Carden Summers, Brandon Beach, Randy Robertson, Clint Dixon and Colton Moore.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

At least 1 dead, 10-15 people displaced after separate house fires in Atlanta
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman on Thursday said they’ll support...
Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax
Devin Willock was a redshirt sophomore. He was driving back from a celebration.
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
Students, faculty, and staff gathered outside the law school for a candlelight vigil to...
GSU students held peaceful protests in honor of Tyre Nichols
Ne-Yo
NE-YO to perform at halftime of Hawks game Feb. 26