Bill in Georgia Senate could limit transgender students’ expression

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill in the Georgia Senate could put limits on transgender students’ expression in school.

Senate Bill 88, referred to as the “Parents and Children Protection Act of 2023,” would prevent schools from teaching a child if they are dressed in a “sexually provocative manner, applying current community standards.” The bill does not define community standards.

It also restricts schools from teaching children about gender identities “other than their biological sex” without the express written consent of the child’s guardians, or from referring to the child by a name other than the name on their birth certificate.

Violation of the bill would lead to the government cutting funds from the school.

The bill’s primary sponsors are Sens. Carden Summers, Brandon Beach, Randy Robertson, Clint Dixon and Colton Moore.

