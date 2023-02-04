GSU students held peaceful protests in honor of Tyre Nichols

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students from Georgia State University held a peaceful protest on Friday afternoon.

Students from Morehouse, Spellman, and Agnes Scott Colleges were also in attendance.

The protest started on GSU’s campus and went around some areas of downtown Atlanta.

“We’re here to fight against police brutality because it’s wrong and it continues to happen in this country,” said Payton Lovett, a protest organizer from GSU. “I’m a black woman, and with me just seeing it in the news every day, my black brothers and sisters getting beaten, getting murdered, getting lynched by the hands of the people who are supposed to protect and serve us, it’s disgusting. “It’s terrifying,” Lovett said.

Lovett said she wanted her peers to come together as a response to the video, and “Cop City” (Atlanta Public Safety Training Center).

“We’re hoping that they will hear us and hear our voices. We are hoping they hear that we are here to stay,” she said.

Morehouse College’s SGU President, Mark Nichols said that’s why he marched.

“I think the traumatic impact that it has on the African American community is immeasurable,” Nichols said. “Honestly, the infrastructure of this nation doesn’t support black people like they should. So that’s something we’re fighting for, we’re lobbying for, and we’re pushing for reform,” he said.

During the protest, some students also protested against “Cop City”.

Lovett said in the near future, they plan to have more protests and events in an effort to make their voices heard.

