Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul to host food drive

The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul is giving out boxes of food every month.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta church is scheduled to host a food drive for those in need on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul is joining There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 1795 Johnson Ferry Rd.

Officials say to come to the church, follow signs through the parking lot, and enter to register. Officials say you will be directed back to your car to pick up your box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks. The food includes frozen chicken, a quart of milk, a box of cereal, and a loaf of bread.

Officials say all COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed.

