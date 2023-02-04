First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly weekend on tap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! After what seemed like a never ending rainy pattern, we finally have a dry stretch of weather kicking off this weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Clouds will build through the late afternoon and evening, leading to a mostly cloudy second half of the weekend.

Sunday we will wake up near freezing with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s. This will kick off a nice warming trend across North Georgia.

Monday temperatures head into the 60s, and by mid week, highs will be near 70.

We stay dry through mid week with the exception of a maybe a stray shower Wednesday.

Our next more widespread rain chance returns Thursday which is why we have a First Alert, as weather system moves through the southeast.

Until then, enjoy a few well-deserved dry days!

High temperatures will climb into the mid 40s to low 50s (Atlanta News First)

Mostly sunny Saturday, but clouds build through the evening ahead of a mostly cloudy and cool Sunday. (Atlanta News First)

Dry weather continues into next week with a First Alert for more widespread rain Thursday (Atlanta News First)

