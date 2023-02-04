Black History Month
First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly weekend on tap

Highs temperatures in the 50s both days
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! After what seemed like a never ending rainy pattern, we finally have a dry stretch of weather kicking off this weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Clouds will build through the late afternoon and evening, leading to a mostly cloudy second half of the weekend.

Sunday we will wake up near freezing with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s. This will kick off a nice warming trend across North Georgia.

Monday temperatures head into the 60s, and by mid week, highs will be near 70.

We stay dry through mid week with the exception of a maybe a stray shower Wednesday.

Our next more widespread rain chance returns Thursday which is why we have a First Alert, as weather system moves through the southeast.

Until then, enjoy a few well-deserved dry days!

