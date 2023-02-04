Funeral for teen killed near skating rink scheduled Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A funeral is scheduled for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed near an Atlanta skating rink on Jan. 22.

The loved ones of Deshon Dubose are expected to gather at Redemptive Life Christian Fellowship Church to remember him at 11 a.m. after he was shot and killed in a shooting in January. The shooting happened at the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the Cascade skating rink.

Officers responded around 11:24 p.m. to reports of a person shot and located a 13-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, Dubose was rushed to Grady Hospital where he later died. Investigators say they do believe the victim was at the skating rink prior to the incident. They are still working to determine if all the juveniles involved were at the rink or just a few of them.

The following statement was issued by Atlanta City Council Member Andrea L. Boone in response to the fatal shooting of DuBose.

This is a somber time for our community as a young boy’s life was tragically cut short. This type of violence is especially abnormal for this area. The skating rink has in many ways been a safe haven for families. It has been that way for decades because Cascade Family Skating and the Alexander family have poured love and care into this treasure of Southwest Atlanta. It is a true staple of the Adamsville community and the city of Atlanta. To see this type of violence is deeply disturbing. Any loss of life is felt in our community, but for such a young boy to fall victim to this here, it is very tragic.

Mayor Andre Dickens said he would consider issuing a curfew.

