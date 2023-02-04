Black History Month
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar announces retirement

Lou Dekmar
Lou Dekmar(LaGrange Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar is retiring, effective immediately.

Dekmar has been LaGrange’s police chief since 1995. His tenure was proceeded by a 36-year career as a police officer, detective and division commander in Georgia and a 10-year stint as a police officer in Wyoming.

He has served in several positions beyond police chief, including president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police and as a Council Member of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.

Gov. Kemp also appointed Dekmar to serve on the Georgia Mental Health Board.

In 2017, Dekmar apologized on behalf on the department for its role in the 1940 lynching of Austin Callaway. According to reports, the LaGrange Police Department made no attempt to protect Callaway as six armed men took him from the city jail.

At a reconciliation service, Dekmar said” “I sincerely regret and denounce the role our Police Department played in Austin’s lynching, both through our action and our inaction...I’m profoundly sorry. It should never have happened.”

Dekmar is from Oregon and went to college in Wyoming.

Captain Dale Strickland will serve as interim chief while the city looks for a replacement.

