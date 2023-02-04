Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man with dementia, other medical issues reported missing since Wednesday

Photo of James Brian Whittum
Photo of James Brian Whittum(Clarkesville Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clarkesville police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia and other medical issues.

Authorities say James Brian Whittum suffers from dementia with short-term memory loss and other medical issues and is believed to be disoriented.

Whittum was last seen driving a 2018 silver Toyota Highlander with a Georgia Purple Heart tag #WV912E on Highway 34 near Peachtree City.

Officials say if you’ve seen this vehicle or know of Whittum’s whereabouts, please contact 706-778-3911 or dial 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food distribution
5K boxes of food to be distributed in metro Atlanta for families in need
13-year-old Deshon DeBose
Funeral for teen killed near skating rink scheduled Saturday
Funeral for teen killed near skating rink scheduled Saturday
Shooting investigation underway in northwest Atlanta
Fatal shooting investigation underway in northwest Atlanta