Man with dementia, other medical issues reported missing since Wednesday

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clarkesville police officials have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia and other medical issues.

Authorities say James Brian Whittum suffers from dementia with short-term memory loss and other medical issues and is believed to be disoriented.

Whittum was last seen driving a 2018 silver Toyota Highlander with a Georgia Purple Heart tag #WV912E on Highway 34 near Peachtree City.

Officials say if you’ve seen this vehicle or know of Whittum’s whereabouts, please contact 706-778-3911 or dial 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.