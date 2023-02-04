MONEY TALK: New year, new job? 5 tips to help you navigate hiring season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the new year come new goals and a job market flooded with applicants hungry for financial growth.

Northwestern Mutual Financial Representative Dr. Nicole Garner Scott joined Atlanta News First to share some of her top success tips for navigating hiring season.

1.) BE INTENTIONAL

“Sometimes individuals will be like ‘well anything is better than what I have right now,’ but then that’s when anything will come on to the plate,” said Dr. Garner Scott.

Dr. Garner Scott recommends being intentional with your job search by considering jobs that align with your current and future professional goals.

Ask yourself the following:

Is it a match? Does transitioning to a new job align with where you are in life right now?

Does this benefit me, my family and my financial partners?

Is this the right time to step into this industry/profession?

2.) CONSIDER YOUR ENVIRONMENT

While money is a big driver for job seekers, Dr. Garner Scott says to remember environment.

Considering all aspects of your life ensures you are setting yourself up for long-term success.

Is a hybrid position more fitting? Are you looking for an employer with a strong track record of career advancement?

Researching the type of environment a job offers can help you identify your compatibility with a potential employer,

3.) RESEARCH, RESEARCH, RESEARCH

“I think that we’re in a better space overall where money conversations are not as taboo nowadays, given that the job seeker is empowered with real-time information.”

With the internet and social media, information about companies is available now more than ever before. Dr. Garner Scott recommends doing your research.

Understand what’s happening with your industry and timing

Find the average going salary for your position or industry

Understand the company or organization’s benefits, bonus structure and approach

Be realistic about where you stand in the job market

4.) FIND SOMETHING NEW TO BRING TO THE TABLE

“Find something that you bring to the table that brings innovation, a fresh pair of eyes, or a new understanding,” says Dr. Garner Scott.

Finding ways that you can be an asset to a company can help you stand out from the crowd.

5.) TALK TO YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR

Hiring a financial advisor can help you navigate your money goals and set a plan to help you meet them.

To connect with a local financial expert or for more money tips like these, click here.

