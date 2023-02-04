Black History Month
One dead after crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta

Crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta
Crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta(Georgia 511)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that one person has died after a crash on I-20 East in the metro Atlanta area on Saturday morning.

According to Georgia 511, the crash happened on I-20 near East Hill Street.

The cause of the crash is unknown. This is an active investigation.

It is unclear when all lanes will re-open.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

