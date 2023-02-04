One dead after crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that one person has died after a crash on I-20 East in the metro Atlanta area on Saturday morning.
According to Georgia 511, the crash happened on I-20 near East Hill Street.
The cause of the crash is unknown. This is an active investigation.
It is unclear when all lanes will re-open.
