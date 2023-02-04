Black History Month
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran(Gabe Eisen)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results.

“The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They claim Manny failed to follow orders. What orders? The GBI has claimed that Manny shot an officer and that the bullet matches a gun possessed by Manny. But even if that is true there are still many unanswered questions.”

The family’s attorneys are planning to hold a press conference on Feb.6. at 10 a.m. outside the Historic DeKalb Courthouse.

