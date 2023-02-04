Black History Month
Shooting investigation underway in northwest Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Saturday morning.

Officials say officers responded to 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a shooting around 6:48 a.m.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

There is no additional information provided by officials. This remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

