Shooting investigation underway in northwest Atlanta
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Saturday morning.
Officials say officers responded to 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a shooting around 6:48 a.m.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
There is no additional information provided by officials. This remains an active investigation.
