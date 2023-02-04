Black History Month
Woman reportedly shot during attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing

(Pexels)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing Friday evening.

Officers responded to 4106 Lakeshore Crossing NE around 6:45 p.m. and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that she may have been shot during an attempted robbery. The Aggravated Assault Unit is working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

