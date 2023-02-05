Adairsville Police: 64-year-old man charged with shooting his son

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 64-year-old Adairsville man faces multiple charges after police say an argument escalated to him shooting his own son.

According to Adairsville police officials, a man identified as Stanley Jarrett was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with his son David.

Investigators say Stanley pulled out a pistol and started shooting his son, who was hit in the forearm and abdomen. Officers found shell casings on the scene.

David was rushed to Floyd Medical Center in Rome. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Stanley was taken into custody at Bartow County Jail where he faces aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

