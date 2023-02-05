Black History Month
Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport(Hartsfield-Jackson handout)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound for the Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville.

It is unclear what led up to this incident or if any injuries were reported.

There is no additional information.

This incident remains under investigation.

