Dr. Dre Global Impact Award recipient Lil Wayne to perform at the 2023 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA. (Atlanta News First/Associated Press) - As he prepares to take the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, New Orleans-born icon Lil Wayne was recently honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award by the Black Music Collective for his undeniable mark on music, culture, fashion, and millions around the world.

On Thursday, the Black Music Collective held an event honoring global icon and super producer Dr. Dre, whom the award is named after, the iconic and trend-setting rapper and producer Missy Elliot, and Lil Wayne.

“I don’t get honored,” Wayne remarked Thursday night. “Where I’m from, New Orleans, you’re not supposed to do this,” the five-time Grammy winner continued as many in the audience at the Hollywood Palladium cheered him on. “Where I’m from, I walked into my momma’s room when I was 14, she asked me for a kid, because my dad was killed and her son had just blown up and went on his first tour. When I came home, she said, ‘Son, I can’t live in this house by myself. We’re going to have to figure something out.’”

DJ Khaled, a frequent collaborator, and close friend presented Lil Wayne with the award and an extended hug. Drake and Deion Sanders paid tribute to him through video messages, while prominent producer and collaborator Swizz Beatz, Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, and Young Money labelmate Tyga performed some of his hits.

In a statement that announced Lil Wayne as a recipient of the award, the Recording Academy said:

Lil Wayne has left a lasting impact on the culture as a five-time Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder and CEO, Young Money APAA Sports founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, and philanthropist. He cemented his legacy forever as one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., is set to take the stage alongside the iconic Jay Z, and DJ Khaled to perform their hit song released in 2022 called “God Did,” which is also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Rap Performance. The five-time Grammy award winner is widely considered by many as the undisputed “Best Rapper Alive.”

Chandler Power created the social media page @Liltunechiclassics more than five years ago to give fellow Lil Wayne fans a platform to celebrate his remarkable legacy and talk about his music.

“To me, Lil Wayne is the greatest rapper of all time. Nothing less. As a huge fan of hip-hop and music in general, I have never heard anyone else rap like he does, and for as long as he has. He inspires me to not only work hard but to love what I’m doing,” Power said.

Lil Wayne is best known for his ground-breaking, chart-topping hit songs, albums, features, and dozens of mixtapes throughout his legendary career.

In 2018, Lil Wayne was honored with the “I Am Hip Hop Icon Award” at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, weeks after he released his long-awaited “Tha Carter V” album. as

The five-time Grammy-Award winner has released multiple No. 1 albums and has sold more than 20 million records. He has released dozens of hit mixtapes, including his game-changing “Dedication” series with the legendary DJ Drama. Lil Wayne has collaborated with dozens of other rappers and musicians, including Atlanta’s own T.I., Ludacris, Young Jeezy, Outkast, Gucci Mane, Usher, Yung Joc, Lil Jon, and Lil Scrappy among many others.

As a lyricist and consistent hit-maker, Lil Wayne is considered one of the all-time greats in any category of music. “I think Tha Carter V accurately displays how powerful Lil Wayne’s lyrics can be. For those who don’t agree, go listen to “Don’t Cry,” “Open Letter,” or “Let It All Work Out.” Plenty of introspective lyrics that are enough to give you the chills.”

He also helped found superstars Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, and other rappers Euro, Guddha Guddha, and Mellow Racks on his Young Money record label.

It’s something that Power is proud to see as a longtime fan.

“I’m happy for him. He’s had an incredible career and he doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. I’m just glad he’s getting the recognition he deserves. Sometimes, that recognition is hard to come by or given far too late, especially in today’s world.”

He released his last album “Funeral” in January 2020 and announced in 2022 that he’s working on his highly anticipated album “Tha Carter VI”.

He recently announced his “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour dates with a stop scheduled in April in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.