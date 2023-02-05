Family identifies man killed in east Atlanta fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A shell of a house is all that is left of the home that Shurun Burroughs and her brother Adrian cherished for years. She said their uncle, Stephon Burroughs passed away inside the home during a raging fire, Friday night on Carter Avenue. She said it appears to have been a horrible accident.

My uncle, he didn’t make it. He passed away in the fire,” she said.

“My uncle’s girlfriend she had went in the kitchen, we have a gas stove, and she got a piece of paper towel or tissue, lit it on the stove,” she said.

Burroughs said when her uncle’s girlfriend went back into her room, the paper towel fell on her lap and that is what set the fire off.

“It went onto the bed where my uncle was laying at,” said Burroughs.

Her brother Adrian heard the commotion and swung into action.

“I just heard screams saying it was a fire. I took a step out in the hallway and it’s all smoked up, my first instinct was to get the baby out of there, my niece was in there,” he said.

Everyone else was able to get out in time. But now the Burroughs are mourning the death a beloved member of the family.

“He was always the life of the party, try to help you the best way he can. It’s just so sad he had to leave like this,” said Shurun Burroughs.

They are in need of necessities like clothing, and shelter. Atlanta Fire Rescue said nine are displaced, and the American Red Cross was requested. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

“Pray for us. We are going to try to pick it back up and make everything better,” said Adrian Burroughs.

