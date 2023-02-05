Black History Month
Fire tore through Gwinnett County home while residents were ‘out of town’

Photo of fire at Gwinnett County home
Photo of fire at Gwinnett County home(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a massive fire broke out at a two-story Gwinnett County home while the residents were “out of town.”

Fire crews responded to the 4700 block of Cuyahoga Cove NW in Suwanee after a neighbor reported a fire to the “entire front of the home” around 3:35 a.m.

Photo of fire at Gwinnett County home
Photo of fire at Gwinnett County home(Atlanta News First)
Photo of fire at Gwinnett County home
Photo of fire at Gwinnett County home(Atlanta News First)

Upon arrival, crews found the two-story home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked to knock down the fire and find hotspots around the residence. Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the street.

According to private security for the River Club subdivision, the homeowners are out of town.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

