First Alert Forecast: Warming trend kicks off today

Happy Sunday, everyone! We look ahead to a nice end to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 60.

Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day, with clouds tapering off after lunch time.

Overnight, we will be mostly clear with lows dropping near 40, so be sure to grab the jacket as you head out for work and school tomorrow.

High temperatures will gradually warm each day through mid week. We will top out in the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70 by Wednesday.

We will stay mainly dry through Wednesday as well, but we have a First Alert for Thursday as widespread rain returns to the area in the morning. As of now, plan extra time for the morning drive. If the timing changes, we will let you know.

Temperatures drop back into the 50s Friday, and a few lingering showers will be possible mainly north of the metro.

