HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States.

Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama State University, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine from North Carolina A&T, the Marching Wildcats from Bethune-Cookman University, the Marching 101 from South Carolina State University, the Spartan Legion Band from Norfolk State University and the Aristocrat of Bands from Tennessee State University.

HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands (The HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands)

Officials say the festivities also included the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands college fair, bringing thousands of attendees who can learn about more than 45 HBCUs and their academic and band programs.

