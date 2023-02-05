Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet)

Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP...
Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings into a daylong feast of music — and there are many ways to watch the red carpet and show live.

Most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live Sunday beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the 2023 Grammys, including how to stream and where you can see music’s biggest stars walking the red carpet.

HOW TO WATCH THE GRAMMYS RED CARPET LIVE

E! will host its “Live from the Grammys Carpet” show with its mix of fashion coverage and celebrity interviews, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The Associated Press will also stream a two-hour red carpet-show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube, Twitter, and APNews.com.

HOW TO STREAM THE GRAMMYS SHOW

This Sunday’s 65th edition could see Beyoncé become the most decorated artist in Grammys history and will feature musical performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

They’ll appear on the main show airing on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Late Georgia rapper Takeoff to be honored at 2023 Grammy Awards
Lil Wayne being presented the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Black Music Collective
Dr. Dre Global Impact Award recipient Lil Wayne to perform at the 2023 Grammys
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’
Imagen ilustrativa
Adairsville Police: 64-year-old man charged with shooting his son