Late Georgia rapper Takeoff to be honored at 2023 Grammy Awards

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Late Atlanta-based rapper Takeoff is set to be honored posthumously at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum super rap trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Officials say Quavo is set to perform a tribute to his nephew Takeoff with the song “Without You.”

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a lucrative game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.

In October 2022, Quavo and Takeoff released their collaborative album titled, “Only Built For Infinity Links.”

Migos broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Takeoff was best known for songs “Hotel Lobby,” “The Last Memory,” “To the Bone,” “Casper,” “Party,” “Eye to Eye,” and more.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail on a $1 million bond in January, officials said.

Kishawn Gilliam with Patchwerk Recording Studios told Atlanta News First in November that Takeoff was never affected by fame. He always stayed humble and gave back to the community.

“He showed love to everybody. He was one of the very few artists in this business that everyone respected and loved because he treated them that way,” Gilliam said.

