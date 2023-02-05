Black History Month
Participants make a big splash at 5th annual Alpharetta Polar Bear Plunge

The Rotary Club of Alpharetta hosted its fifth annual Alpharetta Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The Rotary Club of Alpharetta hosted its fifth annual Alpharetta Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday.

Officials say local non-profits, school clubs, teams, and other organizations took the plunge to help raise money for a good cause.

More than $85,000 was raised in the polar plunge held in 2022.

“I had a good time. I personally have raised over $8,000 for charity and my friends love to make fun of me, so they donated money for me to be a giddy flamingo today,” said participant Richard Matherly.

Photos of 2023 Alpharetta polar plunge
According to officials, 27 different teams participated, including the Lionheart Life Care Center, the Plungers To End Human Trafficking, Jump Down Syndrome, and the North Fulton Community Charities.

