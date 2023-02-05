Black History Month
Police: 15-year-old boy shot in the back in LaGrange

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after officials say a 15-year-old male was shot in the back in LaGrange late Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Handley Street around 7:47 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers found a teen near 14 Habersham Drive with a gunshot wound in his back. The teenager was rushed to WellStar West Georgia and later transferred to Grady Hospital in Atlanta, officials say.

The teenager has not been identified at this time. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation.

LaGrange police officials are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)-812-1000.

