Police investigate after antisemitic flyers left in Sandy Springs community

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say antisemitic flyers were left outside a Sandy Springs home on Saturday.

According to Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, a community in Sandy Springs was flyered with “anti-Semitic, hate-filled material.

“We are a tolerant community, but this behavior is intolerable. Our city renounces and rejects this activity and the individuals behind it. We are checking our security cameras in an effort to identify the culprits,” Mayor Paul said.

Mayor Paul said if “legal charges are possible, they will be brought” to whoever is responsible.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

