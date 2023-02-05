Protest held to show solidarity for political prisoners of Iran
Feb. 5, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A protest was held in downtown Atlanta on Saturday to demand action against the Islamic Republic and show solidarity with the people of Iran.
According to officials, people gathered to show support for political prisoners who are being held unfairly and executed. Officials say some U.S. citizens are also being illegally detained there.
