Protest held to show solidarity for political prisoners of Iran

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A protest was held in downtown Atlanta on Saturday to demand action against the Islamic Republic and show solidarity with the people of Iran.

According to officials, people gathered to show support for political prisoners who are being held unfairly and executed. Officials say some U.S. citizens are also being illegally detained there.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

